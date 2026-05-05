Monroe Night Market

media release: Following the success of the initial Night Market last September and with the final touches being done on downtown park project with public restrooms, the city of Monroe and Main Street Monroe Inc. will host a second Night Market event on Saturday, May 16, highlighting the nearly finished space as well as kicking off Monroe’s busy event season.

Main Street hopes to once again transform the northeast corner of the Square into a lively evening destination featuring vendors, food, and community engagement. In addition to the market atmosphere, which will again feature a grab and go floral bouquet stand by Busy Bee Floral, local soap makers, dirty soda station, custom trucker hat stand, permanent jewelry booth, food vendor Culinary Nirvana, a beer garden, a special Cheese Days Pop Up Booth, axe throwing, and various other local vendors, this event will serve as a formal unveiling of key final park features and a chance for the public to experience the space in its completed form. Interested vendors are encouraged to apply to be a part of the event still.

The Night Market will run from 5 to 8:30pm and in addition to a mix of retail and food vendors as noted above, live music will be performed by local band IRA as well as the UW Band performing thanks to the John and Katie Baumann Inspiration Fund.

A highlight of the evening will be invited speakers connected to the project, including local subcontractors and contributors who helped bring the park to life. These speakers will offer brief remarks recognizing the collaboration and craftsmanship behind the project.

Attendees will also be among the first to see the final installed features of the park, including: public tables and gathering areas, donor recognition elements, a fully programmed electronic kiosk, a drinking fountain, a historic timeline of the history of Monroe, and a completed art installation which will be unveiled.

Everything will once again be centered around the northeast corner of the Square, allowing visitors to fully experience the finished space while enjoying the Night Market atmosphere.

The downtown park project, first announced by Main Street Monroe, Inc., has been made possible through significant community support. No city tax dollars have been used for the building of the project. Main Street Monroe’s executive director, Jordan Nordby, notes that approximately 200 donors ranging from $1 to over $100,000 have made the project possible, with the City of Monroe providing support through ownership, maintenance, and financing of pledged contributions.

“The night market last September had an incredible energy to it. We do a lot of great events throughout the year, but there was something about seeing so many people use the park and having these unique vendors brought in to celebrate it that it was really special. The goal is to just make that happen again,” states Nordby. “So many people have helped make this project happen and they deserve to be recognized. The park will forever be a community space and we’re hoping many will attend, but I’m especially hoping that people who have contributed to the space will be in attendance.”

Main Street Monroe, now in its 21st year, is the 501(c)(3) volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to downtown community development in Monroe. Its entire summer calendar of events, including this year’s public art installation will be announced shortly. The first Concert on the Square will take place Saturday, May 30th with the popular Cars on the Square event being the next Friday: June 5th. The outdoor farmers market starts Saturday, May 2nd.

Donations continue to be accepted for the park project, with naming rights being available and an endowment set up to provide for long term maintenance of the park.

For more information, visit mainstreetmonroe.org or contact Main Street Monroe at 608.328.4023.