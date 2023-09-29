Monroe Oktoberfest
to
media release: Celebrate the fall at a family friendly event on the grounds of the historic Minhas Brewery, 1208 14th Ave, Monroe.
— Traditional opening ceremony with bagpipes, drums, keg tapping and a keg rolling race
— Beer garden and live music with Breakfast Club, Rock Rebel Junction, Trash '80s, Shotgun Jane
— Axe throwing and hammerschlagen by Daisy's Axe Box
— Food trucks provided by Kimmee's Kitchen LLC and JD’s Smokehouse
— Bavarian menu from Minhas Kitchen and Winery
— Oktoberfest City Champions bag tossing tournament
— Free admission
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
5:00 PM Opening Ceremony with the ceremonial tapping of the Golden Keg, bagpipes & drums
5:30 PM — LATE Music by The Breakfast Club
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
NOON — LATE music by Rock Rebel Junction, TRaSh '80s & Shotgun Jane; Axe Throwing
3:00 PM Bag Toss Tournament, Oktoberfest City Championship