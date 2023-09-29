Monroe Oktoberfest

media release: Celebrate the fall at a family friendly event on the grounds of the historic Minhas Brewery, 1208 14th Ave, Monroe.

— Traditional opening ceremony with bagpipes, drums, keg tapping and a keg rolling race

— Beer garden and live music with Breakfast Club, Rock Rebel Junction, Trash '80s, Shotgun Jane

— Axe throwing and hammerschlagen by Daisy's Axe Box

— Food trucks provided by Kimmee's Kitchen LLC and JD’s Smokehouse

— Bavarian menu from Minhas Kitchen and Winery

— Oktoberfest City Champions bag tossing tournament

— Free admission

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

5:00 PM Opening Ceremony with the ceremonial tapping of the Golden Keg, bagpipes & drums

5:30 PM — LATE Music by The Breakfast Club

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

NOON — LATE music by Rock Rebel Junction, TRaSh '80s & Shotgun Jane; Axe Throwing

3:00 PM Bag Toss Tournament, Oktoberfest City Championship