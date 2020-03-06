Monroe Street Arts Center Construction Commencement

press release: Monroe Street Arts Center is proud to announce their construction commencement! Come to 1732 West Lawn Ave (on the corner of Monroe Street and West Lawn Avenue across from Trader Joe’s and Orange Tree Imports) on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM to help MSAC kick off this momentous occasion! Attendees are encouraged to come and write their well wishes in chalk on the concrete base of the space before the building begins. Hear from Executive Director, Monica Wahlberg and Board President, Julia Kerr about MSAC’s commitment to building Madison’s creative future!

Monroe Street Arts Center began a capital campaign in the fall of 2019 and continues to raise funds to move to a new space in the historic Dudgeon-Monroe district. Any artist will tell you the importance of space: to imagine, discover, and create. Since opening their doors in 1997, Monroe Street Arts Center has dedicated itself to providing those spaces throughout Madison. Over the last 22 years MSAC has brought art in all its forms to make our city a better place.

This new location will have the space and resources to expand programming, classes, and outreach with collaborative partners from all corners of the city. MSAC appreciates many key donors who have already given to make this growth opportunity happen, such as Diane Ballweg, Madison Community Foundation, and the Comer Family Foundation. Fundraising continues in order to move into the space and create a fund for our scholarship and outreach programs. MSAC will continue to be a pipeline for many other youth arts programs throughout Madison. For more information, visit monroestreetarts.org.