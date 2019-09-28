Monroe Street Arts Center Fall Faculty Showcase

press release: Monroe Street Arts Center will host its Fall Faculty Showcase at Café CODA in Madison on September, 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.

MSAC has operated from the very beginning under the belief that art should be available to everyone, rather than a luxury only accessible to some. For Monroe Street, a central part of that opportunity lies in providing stable employment and income for their staff.

The Fall Faculty Showcase is an opportunity for Monroe Street Arts Center to show off their spectacular faculty while giving the artists valuable exposure to the local community. The event will allow families, friends, and the general public to enjoy visual art before and after a music recital, all courtesy of Monroe Street Arts Center faculty.

Proceeds from the event will benefit MSAC’s first ever Capital Campaign. The campaign, which hopes to raise $850,000, will fund MSAC’s move to a brand new location while allowing them to continue supporting the stellar talent of Madison’s artists and building up their scholarship and outreach fund. Their new location will have the space and resources to expand programming, classes, and outreach with collaborative partners from all corners of the city. MSAC is also looking forward to developing more programming for teens and older adults and continuing to be a pipeline for many of the other youth arts programs throughout Madison.

Tickets can be purchased at https:// msacfallfacultyshowcase. eventbrite.com. Additional inquiries can be directed to Monica Wahlberg, MSAC’s Executive Director, at monica@monroestreetarts.org.

Monroe Street Arts Center has been a staple in the Madison community for 22 years, operating under the belief and mission that art should truly be available to all. The Center is constantly working and adapting to provide scholarships and outreach programs, sensory inclusive and accessible environments, and class offerings for all levels and ages.