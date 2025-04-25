Monroe Wine Walk

media release: For Eric Radke, Main Street Monroe’s wine walk is his favorite event that Monroe does each year. “It’s a relaxed way to do business and have a personal and intimate connection with everyone a part of the event that night. It’s putting business in a different environment and time of day versus the normal patron and customer dynamic. It’s fun and it’s social.”

The wine walk is from 5-9 pm, and ALL participants must start at Buehler Interiors 1900 12th Street.

Radke, who co-owns Frame ‘n Color with his father, Chuck, has participated in every wine walk since 2017. This month’s wine walk will be on Friday, April 25th. A retail focused event, it showcases a variety of businesses and changes to the downtown district. New participants this year will include The 608 Factory, which opened on March 1st, and Everest Nutrition which is right next door to Frame ‘n Color.

“We have such a walkable downtown. This is a great event to really go from one business to the next and by the time you’re done, you have explored so many of our businesses,” summarizes Jordan Nordby, Main Street’s executive director. He also makes note of just how much is happening at each business. “213 Mercantile just expanded into a space on the south side of the square and it’s beautiful. All the new merchandise, and updates for spring absolutely make the event a draw.”

Twenty businesses are participating this month. At each, attendees will be able to taste up to two samples of either wine, beer, or cider. The event is sponsored by Minhas Brewery and TDS Telecom. Beer is being provided by Bullquarian Brewhouse. Spilled Grapes Wine Bar, another participating business, is providing insulated wine bags for all attendees. VIP tickets, include an earlier start time, as well as commemorative glass and specialty cocktail at Minhas Kitchen are $40.

All stores will include heavy appetizers as food pairings which is included with the ticket. Many stores will also be having wine walk only promotions and sales. Nordby jokes that, “no matter how much I talk about the food every time we still have people saying they didn’t know and should have skipped dinner. So the price of the ticket really includes dinner on top of all the samples.” Store owners are given a list of what will be sampled in their store and create pairings from there. “We also make sure that no one has the same food items.”

The selection changes each event with wines ranging from American and more traditional wine producing countries to those from Greece and Argentina. Hawk’s Mill Winery, located in Browntown, which has unveiled wines at the event in the past, will continue to have a presence.

Nordby notes that the event draws a good mix of locals and out-of-town people. “Having it on a Friday opens it up to more people. It’s a great way to start a spring weekend. Many people do the event every time and many people have never done one. It’s a great mix. We typically think of it as a good night opportunity, but there are groups of friends and family groups too.”

Tickets are limited. General admission tickets are available for $30 with the event starting at 5 p.m. Designated Driver tickets are available, also, for $20. Interested persons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are currently on sale at www.mainstreetmonroe.org or by contacting Main Street’s office at 608.328.4023