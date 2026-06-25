The Monster Comedy Roast

× Expand DMNX Photo Sasha Rosser as Satan during a past Cheshire Cat Comedy roast. Sasha Rosser

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy's popular costumed roast series comes to the vampire sex dungeon known as Crucible Madison for a special monster edition! Featuring stand-up, roasts, and info-tainment by a charismatic cast of characters including Erika Kirk, Bigfoot, Elon Musk sycophants, Michael Jackson in "Thriller", Satan himself, and more. Join the the party in costume for discounts at the door!

Warning: This show is offensive, but only to those who sympathize with nazis.

Doors at 8:30pm, show at 9pm.

Online tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. We recommend getting tickets in advance to guarantee seating and stay updated on the event.

$10 in costume or with a student ID at the door. All door sales are cash only.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/900951656372637

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Should this event be cancelled, refunds will be issued automatically.