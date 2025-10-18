media release: We are partnering up with Evansville Fall Fest, to put on a Makers Market downtown!!

Makers Market will be on main street, we are shutting down the street to bring some extra fun and shopping to the area!!

Fall Fest includes the Evansville chamber, which will be selling bingo sheets for storefront discounts, plus a little extra bonus if you pre-buy (will post a link when those become avaliable)

Creekside will be having a spooky carriage ride through historic Evansville

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/monster-mash-makers-market/1266907694933237/