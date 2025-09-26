media release: Prepare yourself for a wildly fun night of Halloween laughs, thrills, and chills at the Monster Mash Spooktacular Dinner Show, exclusively at Legacy Dinner Theater in Wisconsin Dells! This September and October, dive headfirst into a spine-tingling action-packed spectacle packed with dazzling lights, ghoulish delights, and your favorite legendary Halloween icons brought to life in jaw-dropping fashion!

A Monstrously Magical Show!

A Talent Show for the Undead… and You’re the Judge!

This Halloween, the spotlight’s on the other side! Your favorite monsters—ghouls, goblins, witches, and more—are hitting the stage with songs, dance, comedy, and outrageous variety acts, all competing for one glorious title: King or Queen of Halloween.

It’s spooky. It’s silly. It’s spectacular. And you help decide the winner in this frightfully fun talent show for the undead!

This monstrously entertaining show is packed with laughs, thrills, and spooky surprises!

A Feast to Die For!

Your Monster Mash Spooktacular ticket comes with a delicious three-course feast that’s all-you-can-eat and fearlessly flavorful! Crafted to please even the pickiest goblins and the most ravenous werewolves, this meal is the perfect pairing to your night of eerie enchantment. So sit back, dig in, and enjoy a hauntingly good dinner show that’s guaranteed to leave you screaming… for more!

Due to the lighting and special effects, this show is not recommended for small children.

VIP adult- $84.95,child is $54.95. Premium adult is $79.95, child $49.95. Value adult $69.95 and child $39.95. The prices will go up at the end of August.