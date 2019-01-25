Monster Truck Nationals
Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: MONSTER TRUCKS:WICKED * DRAGON SLAYER * TAILGATOR * WAR WIZARD * AGAINST THE GRAIN
NEW THIS YEAR - DIRT FLOOR
WEAVER AUTO PARTS PIT PARTY… Take photos with the Monsters and get autographs from their drivers on the floor of the show. Passes available at Weaver Auto Parts. Pit Party is 2 hours prior to each show. Pit Pass must be accompanied by event ticket.
FREESTYLE INSANITY MOTO-X… performing high energy, death defying tricks!
Info
