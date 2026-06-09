Monsters Inc.
The Forum 30 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Movies in the Park: Summer of Cult Classics brings large, themed, high-energy crowds to Peace Park in the heart of downtown Madison, with attendance reaching 300+ per screening. Each night is built around an iconic film experience—complete with themed dressing, audience sing-alongs, and strong community engagement—creating a highly social atmosphere that naturally extends into nearby streets before and after the show.
Cancellations will be announced on our Instagram.