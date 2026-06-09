Monsters Inc.

The Forum 30 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Movies in the Park: Summer of Cult Classics brings large, themed, high-energy crowds to Peace Park in the heart of downtown Madison, with attendance reaching 300+ per screening. Each night is built around an iconic film experience—complete with themed dressing, audience sing-alongs, and strong community engagement—creating a highly social atmosphere that naturally extends into nearby streets before and after the show.

Cancellations will be announced on our Instagram.

Info

The Forum 30 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Movies
608-266-4711
Google Calendar - Monsters Inc. - 2026-10-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Monsters Inc. - 2026-10-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Monsters Inc. - 2026-10-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Monsters Inc. - 2026-10-28 18:00:00 ical