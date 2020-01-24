Monsters of Destruction

press release: Friday, January 24 - 7:30pm (Pit Party 5:30pm to 7:00pm)

Saturday, January 25 - 7:30pm (Pit Party - 5:30pm to 7:00pm)

Sunday, January 26 - 2:00pm (Pit Party - 12:00pm to 1:30pm)

The astonishing speed, sound, and fury of colossal 10,000-pound, ten-foot-tall machines going for broke in a high-flying, all-out showdown are the ingredients for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

FEATURING MONSTERS TRUCKS

Tailgator

War Wizard

Barbarian

Against The Grain

Bad Habit

ALSO FEATURING

Freestlye Motocross

Sergeant Smash Monster Truck Ride Truck - Take a ride on a real monster truck

*Trucks and Features are Subject to Change*