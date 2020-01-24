Monsters of Destruction

Google Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-24 19:30:00

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Friday, January 24 - 7:30pm (Pit Party 5:30pm to 7:00pm)

Saturday, January 25 - 7:30pm (Pit Party - 5:30pm to 7:00pm)

Sunday, January 26 - 2:00pm (Pit Party - 12:00pm to 1:30pm)

The astonishing speed, sound, and fury of colossal 10,000-pound, ten-foot-tall machines going for broke in a high-flying, all-out showdown are the ingredients for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

FEATURING MONSTERS TRUCKS

Tailgator

War Wizard

Barbarian

Against The Grain

Bad Habit

ALSO FEATURING

Freestlye Motocross

Sergeant Smash Monster Truck Ride Truck - Take a ride on a real monster truck

*Trucks and Features are Subject to Change*

Info

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Special Interests
800-745-8000
Google Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-24 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Monsters of Destruction - 2020-01-26 14:00:00