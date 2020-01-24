Monsters of Destruction
Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Friday, January 24 - 7:30pm (Pit Party 5:30pm to 7:00pm)
Saturday, January 25 - 7:30pm (Pit Party - 5:30pm to 7:00pm)
Sunday, January 26 - 2:00pm (Pit Party - 12:00pm to 1:30pm)
The astonishing speed, sound, and fury of colossal 10,000-pound, ten-foot-tall machines going for broke in a high-flying, all-out showdown are the ingredients for an unforgettable night of entertainment.
FEATURING MONSTERS TRUCKS
Tailgator
War Wizard
Barbarian
Against The Grain
Bad Habit
ALSO FEATURING
Freestlye Motocross
Sergeant Smash Monster Truck Ride Truck - Take a ride on a real monster truck
*Trucks and Features are Subject to Change*