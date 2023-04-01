media release: Monsters of Poetry Reading Series presents Matthew Rohrer, Dobby Gibson, Jessica Laser, and Chelsea Tadeyeske. April 1st at 7pm. North Street Cabaret. Madison.

Matthew Rohrer is the author of 10 books of poems, most recently THE SKY CONTAINS THE PLANS, and THE OTHERS, which won the Believer Book Award. He has participated in residencies at MoMA and the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, and was one of the founders of Fence Magazine. He attended the University of Michigan, where he won a Hopwood Award for Poetry, University College Dublin, and the Iowa Writers Workshop. For the past 15 years he has taught undergraduate and graduate creative writing at NYU, and he gets there by taking the F train from Brooklyn.

Dobby Gibson is the author of four books of poetry, most recently Little Glass Planet (Graywolf Press, 2019). New poems have appeared in American Poetry Review, Harvard Review, The Iowa Review, and The Paris Review. He lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Jessica Laser is the author of two collections of poetry: Sergei Kuzmich from All Sides (Letter Machine Editions, 2019) and Planet Drill, winner of Futurepoem Books' inaugural Other Futures Award and published last November. Recent work has appeared in The Drift, Changes Review, and The Yale Review. Jessica lives in Berkeley, where she is a PhD Candidate in English at UC Berkeley.

Chelsea Tadeyeske lives, works and plays in Milwaukee, WI where she co-edits Pitymilk Press and curates poetry readings in her apartment, The Bell Tower. She is the author of several chapbooks including If You Bend It Backwards Nothing Really Happens (Rabbit Catastrophe Press, 2017), Princess Diana (Bathmatics, 2019), The Floor of a Cage Floating Above the Floor of a House (Bathmatics, 2020) and Island Weather (Pitymilk Press, 2023). Some of her poems can be found online at Everyday Genius, Smoking Glue Gun, Hobart, Landfill, Leopardskin & Limes, PomPom Press, and forthcoming in The Writer’s Foundry Review. She is a Virgo sun, Libra rising and Aquarius Moon born in the year of the snake.