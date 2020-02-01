press release: Join Monsters of Poetry for our one winter reading! Hosted by the gorgeous and cozy North Street Cabaret, this reading will feature UW Fellow Cassandra Bruner; poet Edgar Kunz on book tour from Baltimore; long-time Monsters pal William Stobb from La Crosse; and new UW-Eau Claire professor Dorothy Chan. This is a free reading, but all are encouraged to purchase tickets for our raffle, featuring signed books, mix CDs, and other priceless literary ephemera ($3/ticket).

CASSANDRA J BRUNER

https://bullcitypress.com/ product/the-wishbone-dress-by- cassandra-j-bruner/

Cassandra J. Bruner, the 2019-2020 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow, earned her MFA from Eastern Washington University. A transfeminine poet and essayist, their writing has appeared in, or is forthcoming from, Black Warrior Review, Crazyhorse, New England Review, Ninth Letter, RHINO Poetry, Third Coast, and elsewhere. Her chapbook, The Wishbone Dress (Bull City Press), won the 2019 Frost Place Chapbook Competition. Currently, she lives in Madison, teaching at University of Wisconsin.

DOROTHY CHAN

Dorothypoetry.com

Dorothy Chan is the author of Chinese Girl Strikes Back (Spork Press, forthcoming), Revenge of the Asian Woman (Diode Editions, March 2019), Attack of the Fifty-Foot Centerfold (Spork Press, 2018), and the chapbook Chinatown Sonnets (New Delta Review, 2017). She is a 2019 recipient of the Philip Freund Prize in Creative Writing from Cornell University, a 2014 finalist for the Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship, and her work has appeared or is forthcoming in POETRY, The American Poetry Review, Academy of American Poets, and elsewhere. Chan is an Assistant Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Poetry Editor of Hobart. Visit her website at dorothypoetry.com

EDGAR KUNZ

https://www.edgarkunz.com

Edgar Kunz is the author of the poetry collection Tap Out (Mariner/HMH, 2019), a New York Times New & Noteworthy book. His work has been supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the MacDowell Colony, and Stanford University, where he was a Wallace Stegner Fellow. He lives in Baltimore and teaches at Goucher College.

WILLIAM STOBB

https://williamstobb.net

Of William Stobb's 2019 collection, You Are Still Alive, Amy Gerstler writes, "Each poem introduces itself with wistful, comic nihilism, but grows into a compassionate, fearless friend. It's as though the reader had been dropped into the mind of a loving, funny, humble, infinitely generous, nimble-minded Buddhist monk brought up on classic science fiction." Stobb is the author of five previous collections, including the National Poetry Series selection Nervous Systems, and Absentia. He is Associate Editor for Conduit, and works on the Creative Writing faculty at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.