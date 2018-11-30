press release: Monsters of Poetry reading series (revived this fall) will be having its second fall reading on Nov 30 from 7:00-8:30pm at Maiahaus, 402 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703.

Monsters of Poetry Reading Series continues its revival with our second fall reading, featuring Lauren Haldeman, Erika Meitner, Meghan O'Gieblyn, and Brandon Taylor. 7pm. BYOB!!! $3 gets you a ticket for our literary raffle. $5 gets you two tickets. We will give away signed books, mix cds, and other literary ephemera. Artist Chele Isaac and ALL are hosting us at Maiahaus, a church turned artist studio. The only reading in town taking place in front of a giant beehive!

