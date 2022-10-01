× Expand Jason D. Moniz Dantiel W. Moniz

media release: Monsters of Poetry will return on 10.1.22 with a poetry and fiction reading featuring Dantiel W. Moniz, Matt Hart, Sasha Debevec-McKenney, and Gregory Zorko.

Newsletter: https://tinyletter.com/ monstersofpoetry

THE READERS:

Dantiel W. Moniz is the recipient of a National Book Foundation “5 Under 35” Award, a Pushcart Prize, a MacDowell Fellowship, and the Alice Hoffman Prize for Fiction. Her debut collection, Milk Blood Heat, is the winner of a Florida Book Award, and was a finalist for the PEN/ Jean Stein Award, the PEN/ Robert W. Bingham Prize, and the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award, as well as longlisted for the Dylan Thomas Prize. Her writing has appeared in the Paris Review, Harper's Bazaar, American Short Fiction, Tin House, and elsewhere. Moniz is an Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she teaches fiction. Find out more at www.dantielwmoniz.com

Matt Hart is the author of FAMILIAR (Pickpocket Books 2022) and nine other books of poems. Additionally, his poems, reviews, and essays have appeared or are forthcoming in numerous print and online journals, including Big Bell, Conduit, jubilat, Kenyon Review, Lungfull!, POETRY, and Waxwing, among others. His awards include a Pushcart Prize, a grant from The Shifting Foundation, and fellowships from the Bread Loaf Writers' Conference and the Warren Wilson College MFA Program for Writers. He was a co-founder and the editor-in-chief of Forklift, Ohio: A Journal of Poetry, Cooking & Light Industrial Safety from 1993-2019. Currently, he lives in Cincinnati where he teaches at the Art Academy of Cincinnati, co-edits the journal Sôrdəd and plays in the band NEVERNEW: www.nevernew.net

Sasha Debevec-McKenney was the 2020-2021 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at the University of Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing. She received her MFA from New York University, where she was the 2018 Rona Jaffe Fellow.She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin where she is five-foot-eleven. More info at www.sashadm.com

Greg Zorko is the author of Ghost in the Club (Metatron Press, 2016) and Chirp (Ursus Americanus Press, 2018). He has performed around the US and Canada. He lives in Madison, Wisconsin.