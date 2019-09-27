Monsters of Poetry

press release: Join us for the first Monsters reading of the season, featuring Matt Hart, Clemonce Heard, and Jesse Lee Kercheval. Artist Chele Isaac and ALL are hosting us at Maiahaus, a beautiful church turned artist studio by the Capitol. This is a free reading, but all are encouraged to purchase tickets for our raffle, featuring signed books, mix CDs, and other priceless literary ephemera ($3/ticket). Bring your own drinks and snacks, and come early to grab a seat by the giant beehive!

Matt Hart is the author of nine books of poems, including most recently Everything Breaking/for Good (YesYes Books, 2019) and The Obliterations (Pickpocket Books, 2019). Additionally, his poems, reviews, and essays have appeared or are forthcoming in numerous print and online journals, including The Academy of American Poets online, Big Bell, Columbia Poetry Review, Harvard Review, jubilat, Lungfull!, Mississippi Review, POETRY, and Waxwing, among others. His awards include a Pushcart Prize, a 2013 individual artist grant from The Shifting Foundation, and fellowships from both the Bread Loaf Writers' Conference and the Warren Wilson College MFA Program for Writers. A co-founder and the editor-in-chief of Forklift, Ohio: A Journal of Poetry, Cooking & Light Industrial Safety, he lives in Cincinnati where he teaches at the Art Academy of Cincinnati and plays in the band NEVERNEW: www.nevernew.net.

Clemonce Heard (MFA: Oklahoma State University) is the 2019-2020 Ronald Wallace Poetry Fellow at the UW-Madison Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing. His work has appeared in Obsidian, Ruminate, The Missouri Review, & World Literature Today, among others. He was awarded an honorable mention in the 2017 Gwendolyn Brooks Centennial Poetry Prize, a runner-up for the 2018 Tennessee Williams Literary Festival Poetry Award, 2nd place in the 2018 Janet B. McCabe Poetry Prize, 1st place in the 2018 Connecticut Poetry Award Contest, and was a finalist in the 2019 Jeffrey E. Smith Editor’s Prize. He is a New Orleans native and current Tulsa Artist Fellow.

Jesse Lee Kercheval is a poet, fiction writer, memoirist, and translator. She is the Zona Gale Professor of English at University of Wisconsin–Madison. Kercheval is the author of several books, including Cinema Muto (Southern Illinois University Press, 2009), winner of the Crab Orchard Open Selection Award; Dog Angel (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2004); and World as Dictionary (Carnegie-Mellon University Press, 1999). She was born in Fontainbleau, France, and raised in Washington, D.C. and Florida. She currently divides her time between Madison, Wisconsin, and Montevideo, Uruguay.