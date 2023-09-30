media release: Monsters of Poetry Returns with Steven Espada Dawson, Courtney LeBlanc, Joshua Gottlieb-Miller, and Alison Thumel!

Saturday, September 30, 7pm! North Street Cabaret, 610 North St, Madison

$3 suggested donation gets you a raffle ticket for a chance to win strange and wonderful literature things.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/840978780681486/

The readers are:

Courtney LeBlanc is the author of the full-length collections Her Whole Bright Life; Exquisite Bloody, Beating Heart; and Beautiful & Full of Monsters. She is the Arlington County Poet Laureate, a Virginia Center for Creative Arts fellow, and the founder and editor-in-chief of Riot in Your Throat, an independent poetry press. She loves nail polish, tattoos, and a soy latte each morning. Find her online at www.courtneyleblanc.com.

Joshua Gottlieb-Miller received his PhD and MFA in Poetry from the University of Houston, where he also served as Poetry Editor and Digital Nonfiction Editor for Gulf Coast. Joshua has published poetry, essays, scholarship, hybrid, and multimedia writing, and received awards from the MacDowell Colony, Yetzirah, and elsewhere. Newer poetry appears in Concision, and elsewhere. His debut collection, “The Art of Bagging,” won Conduit’s Marystina Santiestevan First Book Prize, and his second book, “

Dybbuk Americana,” is forthcoming from Wesleyan University Press. Joshua teaches at San Jacinto College and lives in Houston with his wife and son.

Steven Espada Dawson is from East Los Angeles. The son of a Mexican immigrant, he is a former Halls Fellow at the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing and Ruth Lilly Fellow at the Poetry Foundation. His recent work appears in Agni, Guernica, Gulf Coast, Kenyon Review, and Poetry. His poems have been anthologized in Best New Poets, Pushcart Prize, and Sarabande’s Another Last Call.

Alison Thumel’s poems have appeared in Poetry, Ninth Letter, Adroit, and elsewhere. She is the recipient of a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in poetry at Stanford University, a grant from the Elizabeth George Foundation, and the Martha Meier Renk Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she completed her MFA. Find her online at www.alisonthumel.com.