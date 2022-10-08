media release: "Roars with originality...a chillingly inventive musical." -BroadwayWorld

Music Theatre of Madison brings the Wisconsin premiere of this rock musical to the Crucible stage featuring professional talent from Madison and Milwaukee. A child opens a portal to a world of monsters: The Mummy, the Troll, the Witch, the Zombie, and more. Each tells their story through scary, funny, and haunting music as the child comes to wonder if perhaps there is a bit of monster in us all..

Featuring a live rock band and a frighteningly good cast, Monstersongs has taken stages across the country by storm and comes to Crucible to haunt Madison for the first time.

7:00pm, October 8th and 15th (Saturdays), Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave. $20.