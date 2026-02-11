Montana of 300

Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.

media release: Brokencyde is a duo currently consisting of Mikl Shea and PhatJ. An Albuquerque based, cultural phenomenon. They have been able to beat their adversities and become an Internationally known/touring group, performing with acts such as; Hollywood Undead, Senses Fail, Breathe Carolina, Jeffree Star, and played Vans Warped Tour's entirety. Accumulating 20 MILLION+ in total views along the way. They peaked #86 on the top 100 Billboard Charts in SOLD albums. Along with 500,000+ Facebook Likes, & 80,000+ in YouTube subscribers. E40, Paul Wall, Fronz of Attila, Ayesha Erotica, Kottonmouth Kings, Mickey Avalon and many more have given their co-sign by featuring on their music.