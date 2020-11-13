media release: Artist Monty Little, internationally exhibited artist and MFA candidate in UW Madison acclaimed printmaking department, presents, The Distance Between War and Day Countermeasures Night and Love: A range of new prints on paper. On display in the window of Marquette Hotel, Nov. 13-Dec. 11.

Monty Little is Diné from Tuba City, Arizona, located on the Navajo Nation. Little is a printmaker and oil painter who graduated from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was a Tulsa Artist Fellowship recipient, and has been an artist in residency at the Institute of American Indian Arts and Vermont Studio Center. He has been in several exhibitions nationally and internationally. Little wants to build a printmaking residency on his reservation that will host Indigenous printers. He currently lives and works in Madison with his spouse and daughter.