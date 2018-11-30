Monty Python and the Holy Grail
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Ireland | 91 min | PG | DCP | Dir. Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Fri November 30-Sat December 1 | 11:00 PM
When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors, including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a cadre of shrubbery-challenged knights, the perilous Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, and a handful of rude Frenchmen.
"Timelessly Brilliant!" (The Guardian)
