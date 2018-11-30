Monty Python and the Holy Grail

press release: Ireland | 91 min | PG | DCP | Dir. Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Fri November 30-Sat December 1 | 11:00 PM

When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors, including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a cadre of shrubbery-challenged knights, the perilous Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, and a handful of rude Frenchmen.

"Timelessly Brilliant!" (The Guardian)