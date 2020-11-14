ONLINE: Monument to the Unelected's 59th Sign

media release: Saturday, November 14 @ 3 PM - Webinar featuring the placement of the 59th sign at eight sites around the U.S. (including Madison).

Nina Katchadourian’s Monument to the Unelected (2008/2009 and ongoing) is a set of lawn signs created by the artist featuring the names of candidates who ran for President of the United States and lost. Katchadourian identified local public sites where campaign signs are typically found—including residential lawns and spaces adjacent to urban buildings—blending Monument to the Unelected into public spaces at a time when presidential campaign signs become a common part of the landscape. Katchadourian has invited eight first-time voters, one at each location around the country and Berlin where the work is being exhibited, to add the 59th sign to the installation.

Madison was one of the locations chosen for this project and Stanley Sallay, Odyssey '07, was selected to narrate the project and place the sign on November 7. Due to the delay in election results, Stanley will be calling in from out of town and his classmate Brian Benford '07, Odyssey's success coach, will physically place the sign on behalf of Stanley and all first-time voters at the family home of former Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson. Others can join in online via Zoom.

Sites and hosting institutions

Pace Gallery, New York, NY

Catharine Clark Gallery, San Francisco, CA

Front lawn of private home, Orange, CA; Grand Central Art Center, Santa Ana, CA

Front lawn of private home, SMoCA, Scottsdale, AZ

Street corner by museum, moCa Cleveland, Cleveland, OH

Front lawn, Transformer Station, Cleveland, OH

Front of building, Roots Community Health Center, Oakland, CA

Open space at side of private home, Madison, WI