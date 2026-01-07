Moodboard Industrial Bookclub

media release: A super casual bookclub… that assigns entirely too much material, half of which isn't books, and none of which anybody completes. All to meet someplace random, with great reviews, good insights, mediocre questions, marginal structure, and the sliver of an illusion… that we are at all a functional bookclub. See you there :)

Feb 2026: L' Amour-tgage Backed Derivatives

• All My Friends Are Superheroes - Andrew Kaufman (2003)

• Why Love Hurts - Eva Illouz (2011)

• The Agony of Eros - Byung-Chul Han (2012)

• Man Seeking Woman - FXX (2015)

• Her - Spike Jonze (2013)

• Date Everything: a Dating Simulator - Sassy Chap Games (2025)