Moon Goons, Candy Cigarette

media release: Fully formed in 2018, Moon Goons have spent countless hours oozing their psych-prog weirdness around the midwest and beyond. Known for their use of thick synths, a high energy rhythm section, and titanic guitar passages, the Goons make sounds suited for space weirdos and worms. Following the release of the critically acclaimed second LP “A Daydream Dark”, Moon Goons made their follow up “Lady of Many Faces” after signing to Romanus Records. The Moon Goons blend metal, prog, and psychedelia into a 40 minute zit covered package.

Since its inception in 2019, Candy Cigarette has been bringing a unique blend of blues and straight-up rock n’ roll to audiences across their home state of Wisconsin and beyond – playing shows at the the Genesse Theatre, Turner Hall Ballroom, the High Noon Saloon, Blues from the Top Music Festival, Summerfest, The Miramar Theatre and Buddy Guy’s Legends supporting artists like Blackberry Smoke, Jared James Nichols, Cage Willis, Bourbon House and Pete’s Diary. In addition the group has recently been selected to represent the Paramount Music Association in the 2024 International Blues Challenge – Youth Showcase.