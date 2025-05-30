media release: The Moon Gypsies officially became a band in 1998 when Robert J. Conaway (known by most as Robert J) joined forces with bassist/vocalist, Mary Gaines, and multi-instrumentalist, Chris Wagoner at the end of their almost decade-long run with partner, Asa Miura, in The Common Faces. Drummer, Mauro Magellan (of Georgia Satellites fame) rounded out the original lineup of the Moon Gypsies. The Moon Gypsies released three recordings from ’98 until 2008. Their first release, “The Moon Gypsies” featured Mary singing Robert J’s song, “A Million Miles Away” which won 1st place in the Billboard Magazine Songwriting Contest followed by “jumping in the band van” and hitting the road—playing venues all over the country and opening for a long list of top bills including Taj Mahal, The Subdudes, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Delbert McClinton, Keb Mo, Dr. John and others.

Veteran Midwest musicians, Robert J, Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines are all Music Notes Lifetime Achievement award winners along with multiple WAMI’s (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) and MAMA’s (Madison Area Music Awards). Reunited after years of other projects (Robert J’s “Rowdy Prairie Dogs” and Chris & Mary’s various groups—Bob Westfall Band, Graminy, The Stellanovas), the original lineup of the The Moon Gypsies is back at it with Mauro Magellan on the drums, bringing a full blown bluesy Americana vibe to all their shows!