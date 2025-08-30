The Moon Gypsies

media release: Join the Friends of Blue Mound State Park for the return of the outdoor music series Saturdays this summer at Blue Mound State Park. Beginning July 5 through August 30 from 6-8 PM a variety of musicians and groups will perform in the outdoor amphitheater at the top of the park.

In the case of inclement weather, music will be moved inside the Friends Shelter (near the pool).

A blend of blues, country, folk and rootsy rock and roll. You’ll get a full blown americana vibe at this show.

Learn more about the Friends of Blue Mound State Park and how you can become a member. A daily or annual park admission sticker is required on all vehicles, which can be purchased at the entrance station.