× Expand courtesy Robert J The four members of The Moon Gyspies. The Moon Gypsies

media release: As temperatures climb and festival season gets underway in New Glarus, it’s time to mark your calendar for the return of New Glarus Music’s Tuesday Night Music Series.

For those new to the area, or who missed the fun last summer, this free music series is presented by New Glarus Music, in conjunction with the New Glarus Lions Club, and is held in Village Park on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 -8:00 pm. Bands set up under the gazebo, rain or shine, for six night of music and camaraderie. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the fun!

June 30 - The Moon Gypsies sponsored by The Rusty Raven

An award winning, bluesy, Americana band from Madison, combining bass, cello, violin, mandolin, lap steel, accordion, harmonica and vocals.Their music blends the styles which flow along the Mississippi River, from blues to country, folk to rootsy rock and roll.