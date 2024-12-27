media release: Canopy Sessions. 6-8 pm.

Kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of Madison’s most unique spots: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians.

$12 - General Admission (ages 13 & up); $10 - Olbrich Member (ages 13 & up); $6 - Child (ages 6-12); Free - Child (ages 5 & under)

Robert J & The Moon Gypsies bring a captivating fusion of blues, folk, and Americana, showcasing the soulful vocals and instrumental prowess of Mary Gaines on bass and cello, the multi-talented Chris Wagoner on violin, mandolin, accordion, and lap steel, and the dynamic Robert J. on guitar and harmonica. Their seamless harmonies and rich storytelling, combined with a wide range of musical textures, create an unforgettable live experience that moves both the heart and soul.