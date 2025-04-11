media release: Moon Monologue: Luna Nullius is an experimental performance which combines music, dance, and theater.

This two-act performance seeks to revisit the moon through an ecofeminist lens, telling the story of Moon’s relationship with humanity from her perspective. Originally, inspired by the lead artist’s conversation with a Thai-Chinese elder on the significance of the Chinese Moon Festival (“Kids these days don’t care for the Moon anymore, not since we’ve stepped on her,”) Luna Nullius urges the audience to contemplate the multilayered patriarchal violence that feels inescapable even to a celestial body.

Purchase tickets at: moonmonologue.eventbrite.com

Casts

Performers:

Moon - BLUE, Earth - Kayla Soren

Directed and Written by: BLUE & Claudia Krogmeier

Props:

Ceramics - Molly Green, Joshua Holbrooke

Neon - Daniella Thach

Lights:

Henry Burke

Curator:

Brianna Cole

Trigger Warning: Bright lights, allusions to sexual assault, mentions of animal abuse.