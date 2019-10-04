Moon Over Monona Terrace

press release: Young and old alike are invited to view the Moon and other celestial objects, such as Jupiter and Saturn, through a multitude of different telescopes provided by the Madison Astronomical Society (MAS). Activities include short kid-friendly presentations about the moon and other celestial phenomena, plus a kids' fun zone with educational games and prizes!

FREE ticket required for admission. Tickets are required for all attendees; subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. There is a limit of 8 tickets per patron. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the event starting at 7pm. Reserved tickets not claimed by 8pm on the evening of the event will be distributed to standby patrons.