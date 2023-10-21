Moonboot, The Exotics, The Broken Boards

× Expand courtesy The Exotics A four piece band. The Exotics

$10.

media release: The Exotics from Milwaukee play their first Madison show in a decade!

The music will start promptly at 8:00 pm on Sat. Oct. 21 at The Crystal Corner Bar with Madison's stellar surf/instrumental trio The Broken Boards opening. Headliners The Exotics from Milwaukee ("Classic Instrumental Combo, Big Go Go Beat, since 1994") will play second, and the exciting synth-fueled guitar-driven psych/garage pop-rock of Moonboot will close out the evening in a very danceable way. No advance tickets, cover at the door the night of the show. 21+

THE EXOTICS: Formed in 1994, The Exotics have kept the sound of the Sixties Go-Go beat alive. Touring in support of their 1996 debut "Go Go Guitars", and 2009's "Lost Album", they've traveled the nation from coast to coast. The Exotics released the 3-song E.P. "The Enchanted Interrogation Room" in 2012, and an all-original retrospective titled "Twangy Surf & Spy Themes" in 2015, containing new, remixed, & favorite tracks. https://www.facebook.com/ profile.php?id=100058790095840 https://theexotics.bandcamp. com/

MOONBOOT: Moonboot traffics in original synth-heavy, guitar-driven psych/garage rock. Based out of Madison, WI, Moonboot features members of several Madison bands, past and present, including Tongue, Mr. Shad's Creed, Oak Street Ramblers, Brother Rye, The Rusty Hearts, and Annie and the Oakies. It doesn't sound much like any of those bands, though. Moonboot has been working on their debut EP, which will be released this fall. https://www.facebook.com/ moonbootband

THE BROKEN BOARDS: The Broken Boards are a Madison based band that plays surf/instrumental music. They have been playing out for about 3 years and include members from local bands The Cutouts and Phil Gnarly & the Tough Guys. The Broken Boards' music is available to hear on Spotify, YouTube music, and other streaming platforms. So far The Broken Boards have released a 45 rpm single and an 8 song CD, with a split 45 in the works with local surfers The Gubers. https://www.facebook.com/ thebrokenboardsband

FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1984468985285019