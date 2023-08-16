Moonboot, JF Zastrow

× Expand Sandra Schoen Moonboot

media release: Moonboot traffics in original synth-heavy, guitar-driven psych/garage rock. Based out of Madison, Moonboot features members of several prominent Madison bands, past and present, including Tongue, Oak Street Ramblers, Brother Rye, The Rusty Hearts, and Annie and the Oakies. It doesn't sound much like any of those bands, though. Moonboot recently recorded tracks at DNA studios for their debut EP, which will be released this fall.

JF Zastrow is a Wisconsin-grown folk-punk singer, songwriter, and gentleman. Armed with an overdriven acoustic guitar and kick drum to stomp on, JF mixes folk, punk, alt-rock and blues to create ferociously heartfelt songs - gritty, raw, and honest in all the right ways. His music is powerful and thought-provoking...when he hits that drum, you are bound to feel it.