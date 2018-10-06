Moonlight

International Co-Op 140 W Gilman, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: This October, International Coop House is pumped to be hosting a Racial Justice Film Festival in partnership with TUPOCC (The United People of Color Caucus) through Madison Community Cooperative non-profit. We have 4 films geared to question the white colonialist capitalist patriarchy.

October 6th: Moonlight

October 13th: 13th

October 20th: The House I live in

October 27th: Get out

Doors open at 6pm, and films will begin around 6:30pm!

There will be free snacks, smoothies and wine, all for a suggested $5.00 donation! ~ feel free to stick around for the post film discussion and breakdown ~

