Moonlighters reception
to
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Moonlighters brings together the administrative staff of the UW–Madison Art Department who, beyond their daily responsibilities, remain deeply committed to their creative practices. As their workday ends, another life begins—one shaped by quiet dedication, late hours, and the persistent yearn to make. By moonlight, these artists continue to create, balancing their professions with the pursuit of art. Exhibition on display from October 3 through 17, Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm.
Reception: Thursday, October 16, 5-8pm
Artists:
- Aha Vuong, major advisor & engagement
- Angela Johnson, community liaison & service learning in art
- Annmarie Suglio, certificate advisor & outreach
- Branden Martz, graduate program manager
- Brian Morgenlander, ceramics instructional technician
- Carolyn Spears, glass/neon instructional technician
- Casey Fletcher, sculpture instructional technician
- David Love, printmaking instructional technician
- Erin McAdams, printmaking, paper, book art, & NodeLab instructional technician
- Mary Frat, financial manager
- Matt Coppola, facilities maintenance manager
- Matthew Mauk, academic program manager
- Naomi Miller, woodworking instructional technician
- Taylor Hedrick, photography instructional technician
- Tim O’Neill, lead instructional technician: art metals