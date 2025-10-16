Moonlighters reception

Moonlighters brings together the administrative staff of the UW–Madison Art Department who, beyond their daily responsibilities, remain deeply committed to their creative practices. As their workday ends, another life begins—one shaped by quiet dedication, late hours, and the persistent yearn to make. By moonlight, these artists continue to create, balancing their professions with the pursuit of art. Exhibition on display from October 3 through 17, Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Reception: Thursday, October 16, 5-8pm

Artists: