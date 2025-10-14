Moonlit Meadows

media release: Appreciate your garden from a whole new light — at night! Horticulturist and author of “White Gardens: Creating Magnificent Moonlit Spaces,” Nina Koziol will share how to fill your garden with fragrant white flowers, variegated foliage, native plants and other elements that you’ll enjoy at dusk and beyond.

Instructor: Nina Koziol, Beauty and the Feast

Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome! $15 for non-members, $12 for members, $10 for Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteers, per lecture