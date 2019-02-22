Moonstruck

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:USA | 102 min | PG | Bluray | Norman Jewison

Fri February 22-Sat February 23 | 11:00 PM

Loretta Castorini (Cher), a bookkeeper from Brooklyn, New York, finds herself in a difficult situation when she falls for the brother of the man she has agreed to marry. - IMDb 

"'Moonstruck' is a playful creation with refreshing and charming twists and turns, so far removed from the formulaic fare often packaged as romantic comedy." (Common Sense Media)

608-262-1143
