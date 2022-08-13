media release: By Jen Silverman; directed by Keira Fromm. In the Touchstone, 8/13-10/9.

A young governess arrives at a remote manor after exchanging semi-romantic correspondence with the mysterious Mr. Branwell. But when the door opens, the only residents of the house seem to be Branwell's two sisters, a maid (or maybe two maids?) and a lovelorn mastiff. And no man to be found, or child to be cared for. An inspired, whimsical satire that both embraces and sends up the gothic musings of the Brontë sisters; a play the New York Times called "...the reason we go to theater."

Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Kelsey Brennan, Jim DeVita & Colleen Madden.