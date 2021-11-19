More American Graffiti

press release: USA | 1979 | 35mm | 111 min.

Director: B.W.L. Norton

Cast: Ron Howard, Cindy Williams, Paul LeMat

George Lucas produced this sequel to his 1973 blockbuster youth classic that follows almost all of the teen characters from the original (Richard Dreyfuss’ Curt is absent) as they face adulthood across the increasingly turbulent and dangerous 1960s. Breaking from American Graffiti’s simple storytelling strategy, Lucas and screenwriter-director Norton cleverly set the action across four consecutive December 31sts, which are intercut using three different screen aspect ratios.

