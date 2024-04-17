media release: More for Madison is a fundraiser (free admission) hosted by St. John’s Lutheran Church, which is giving downtown Madison an incredible gift by donating its land for affordable housing. The event includes food, live music, talks by government officials and a presentation about the development given by the host and pastor at St. John’s along with the developer, with plenty of time to ask questions. There will be some great decor and print pieces to enjoy as well.

An RSVP is always appreciated, but not necessary.

Also: Online auction

Do you want to create more affordable housing in downtown Madison? St. John’s is creating 110 affordable apartments at 322 E. Washington Avenue in downtown Madison, and we will be getting rid of things we will not need when we begin construction this May.

Check it out online at:https://www.32auctions.com/ stjohns2024 through 10:00pm April 23, 2024.

St John's is a joyful, small-but-mighty congregation focused on serving others, being in community, and making transformative change in downtown Madison. We have a passion for doing ministry with the homeless, marginally housed, and currently or formerly incarcerated, living out Jesus' commandment to love and serve each other. We provide emergency financial aid to those in need through the Emergency Fund. We are tearing down our building to build 110 units of affordable housing plus worship space and community space.

We don't do any of these perfectly, and we know better than to take ourselves too seriously.

All in all, we are trying. Everyday we embody the both/and nature of our Lutheran theology. We are both saints and sinners, broken and whole, perfect and in need of mercy. We are a community of believers on a journey. We know we will get some the details wrong, and trust that we follow a God of compassion. With 166 years of service, we have set out to continue to share God's love with our neighbors.

As we near the time for our building to come down, we would like to keep as much as we can out of the landfill. We are auctioning off items that we will not be taking with us into our new space. Money from the auction will be used to help carry us through this time of transition. Any money donated will go toward our affordable housing redevelopment project.