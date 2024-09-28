media release: The 4th MORE FOR STAGE 4 Art Sale will be held this year on September 28 at Seven Acre Dairy in Paoli. This show is a fundraiser for research for Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC), a terminal disease. (MBC is breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, and is also called ‘Stage 4 breast cancer’.) Over 40,000 American women die from MBC every year, and less than 10% of funds raised for breast cancer go toward the research needed for those of us with MBC.

100% of all sales goes directly to the More For Stage 4 fund at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Proceeds up to $5,000 will be matched. Many thanks to Mary Rasmussen for organizing this fundraiser. Email funrassmusen@gmail.com to donate or learn more.