More Than Pink Walk Celebratory Kickoff

media release: JOIN US for a FREE SCWI Area Kickoff Celebration for all participants of the Komen WI More Than Pink Walk!

(Still need to register for the Walk? It's also free at www.komen.org/wiWalk or you can register at the kickoff)

There are TWO KICKOFF TIMES to choose from! 8am to 10am OR 10am to noon

Reserve your favorite timeframe HERE - https://forms.gle/ cesh5DHmKEfM1wXY7 This will help us with planning, but know that drop ins and added team members are welcome! (Please note that participation is capped at 300 people per session so save your time and spot while it is easy to do!)

Event Itinerary:

8 or 10 am: Short Pink WALK and SURVIVOR/THRIVER CELEBRATION!

Gather for the program and Walk near the Pink Tent adjacent to the parking lot

•8:30 OR 10:30am: LIGHT BREAKFAST served cocktail style (enjoy PinSeeker's Breakfast 'Pizzas'). Beverages available for purchase.

•8 to 10am OR 10am to noon - OPEN PLAY! (note: 8 to 8:30 mini golf only) Have fun with your family, friends and team. Try out

Pinseekers' mini golf, mini bowling allies, and driving range Golf Bays!

Enter the PinSeekers’ venue near the large pink Arch outside of the white fenced Mini Golf Area

Kickoff participants have OPEN ACCESS to all activities on PinSeekers first Floor.

Don't miss out! Meet MTP Walk Sponsors, enjoy Komen Surprises and Giveaways, and be part of this wonderful More Than Pink Walk Community Gathering!

A HUGE THANK YOU to BACK 2 BASICS and their amazing partners PinSeekers, Elite Marketing, and Kopke's Greenhouse for making this great Komen WI Celebratory Kickoff possible!

AND thank YOU for your participation in and fundraising for the Komen WI More Than Pink Walk!

TOGETHER we are raising awareness and funds that support local breast cancer patients and fuel vital research.

TOGETHER we will put an end to breast cancer.

YOU are a such an important member of the Komen WI Family!

See you on the 21st -sign up for your time HERE: https://forms.gle/ cesh5DHmKEfM1wXY7

Questions? Reach out to Robin at rluther@komen.org

P.S. Want to reserve an upstairs golf bay during the morning of the kickoff OR reserve any extra PinSeeker activities later in the day? Use this LINK and 25% of your purchases on September 21st will come right back to Komen.

P.P.S. Remember to return to PinSeekers for more Fun when they host their Komen WI FUNdraiser in October during breast cancer awareness month.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1304941420985126