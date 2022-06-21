More Than Talk: DEI Training That Challenges Systems

press release: DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusive) Training is the latest buzz-worthy take on having a healthy company culture and workplace. This month, Harry H. Hawkins and Dr. Karen Reece of Nehemiah will share their extensive experience in leading this kind of training. As a part of Nehemiah's Justified Anger initiative, they offer Cross-Cultural Leadership Training to organizations to bring lasting systemic change from the inside out.

Harry and Karen will be sharing about what makes Justified Anger's unique experience and approach to cross-cultural training so hopeful and transformational. You will hear about an array of support services ranging from assistance with recruitment, employee retention coaching, anti-racism training, and defining organizational culture.

Additionally, we have some exciting Ally In Action challenges for this month. Join us for another exciting session!