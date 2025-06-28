Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley

media release: On the heels of One Night At A Time becoming the highest-selling country tour in history – receiving two 36th Annual Pollstar Awards nominations for Major Tour of the Year and Country Tour of the Year, playing to over 3 million fans across 87 shows in 10 countries – Morgan Wallen is rewriting his setlist as he unveils the title of his 4th studio album: I’m The Problem.

The highly-anticipated project sparks the coinciding 10 city, 19-stadium-dates 2025 I’m The Problem Tour, produced by Live Nation, which includes a stop at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, on Saturday, June 28, with special guests Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley.

“We made so many lifelong memories on the One Night at A Time World Tour, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night,” reflects Wallen. “As I’ve been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the I’m The Problem Tour. See y’all there.”

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Tuesday, January 28 at 10 pm PST. The Artist Presale will begin on Thursday, January 30. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time at MorganWallen.com.

A portion of every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. During the span of One Night At A Time, MWF partnered with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to donate $500,000 worth of musical instruments to schools in need across 14 U.S. 2024 stadium touring cities. For more information, please visit www. morganwallenfoundation.org.

The title track is available on Friday, January 31 on all streaming platforms, and was written by Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block and Jamie McLaughlin, and produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome. Pre-save HERE.

I’m The Problem comes as Wallen’s preceding projects, Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time, landed No. 1 and No. 6 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century, respectively, following their blockbuster success. His third studio album, One Thing At A Time, sat atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks – the most at No. 1 by a Country album – and yielded seven No. 1 singles at Country radio.

“I’m The Problem” follows Wallen’s latest, “Smile,” which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and was lauded by Good Morning America “a moody heartbreak number.” Previous release “Lies Lies Lies” became Wallen’s 16th No. 1 at Country radio, while “Love Somebody” became Wallen’s first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Love Somebody” debuted on 11 charts globally upon release and led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles each sit atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/ superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multi-faceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. With her 10th solo studio album, Postcards from Texas, available everywhere now via Republic Records, the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, P eople and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

A multi-dimensional superstar, she’s earned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless RIAA certifications; conquered Las Vegas with her twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency; blurred genres with Leon Bridges, the B-52s, Loretta Lynn, Enrique Iglesias, Sheryl Crow and Elle King; and delivered her LGBTQ+ inclusive anthem “Y’All Means All” for Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina, Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection exclusive to Walmart and her Idyllwind clothing and boot line at Boot Barn. Her passion for rescue animals inspired the creation of her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised over $10 million since inception to promote adoption, support shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

Ella Langley is just the kind of maverick country music needs. She’s got a rafter-reaching voice and is a straight-shootin’ songwriter who pulls no punches when it comes to life, love, and everything else under the sun. Hailing from Hope Hull, Alabama, she tirelessly gigged in bars and at local festivals before relocating to Nashville in 2019. Spiking her unfiltered true stories with unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll grit and unassuming pop appeal, she quietly emerged as a phenomenon with millions of streams and a growing fan base. Following a series of buzz-building singles and her debut EP Excuse The Mess in 2023, Ella arrived at a landmark moment in her career with the release of her debut 14-track album, hungover, on August 2, 2024. Co-writing every song on the album, Ella describes these songs as raw, fun, and emotional, and a peek into her diary entries. The New York Times and Rolling Stone both named hungover as one of their Best Albums of 2024, while Music Row hailed it as “a fantastic display of the young artist’s boldness and creative assuredness.” The album includes her massive hit single “you look like you love me” featuring Riley Green, which marked Ella’s Billboard Hot 100 debut (Top 30) and received immediate widespread critical acclaim for its classic sound. The playful duet earned Ella her first No. 1 single on Country radio and madeElla the first and one of only two female artists to lead the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in 2024. The song’s worldwide popularity propelled it to No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, and Ella herself to six straight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart. The RIAA Platinum-certified hit recently won ‘Musical Event of the Year’ at the CMA Awards, where Ella and Riley took the stage for a fun and dynamic performance. The song has been revered as one of the best songs of 2024 by Billboard, Los Angeles Times, Cosmopolitan, Holler Country and more. On the touring front, having supported names like Jon Pardi, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Riley Green, HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley, Ella completely sold out her first-ever headline tour in 2024 and extended the run with more already-sold-out shows in 2025. She is also set to perform as direct support on Riley Green’s 2025 North American Damn Country Music Tour. Having previously been named to several artists to watch programs and lists from All Country News, CMT, The Country Wire, Music Row, The Opry and more, Ella still has plenty up her sleeve and is no doubt one of country’s most promising new stars.