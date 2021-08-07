media release: One of Dane County's favorite chef and family men, Chef Dave Heide, created the 501(c)(3) "pay-what-you-can" Madison restaurant, Little John's and has also teamed up with the phenomenal 8-year-old kid from Bellville, WI, Morgan Marsh-McGlone. Morgan quickly became a national hero and was highlighted by Tom Hanks during the Inauguration for using her youthful creativity and purity of heart to help fight some of the nation’s unsolved crises like food insecurity in partnership with Little John’s.

When the pandemic hit giving the world lemons, Morgan took those lemons to make Morgan’s LemonAid, a virtual lemonade stand raising awareness and resources for Little John’s Kitchens, a nationally recognized innovative social enterprise based in Dane County, WI that addresses three big issues:

• Food Access

• Food Sustainability

• Education - Workforce Development for Military Veterans

Little John's Kitchens is collaborating with Morgan to host the highly anticipated Morgan's (Real) LemonAid Stand launch event on Saturday, August 7, 2021 starting at 11 AM which is raising support to provide ‘feel good food’ to EVERYONE, regardless of their means.

Join us at this family fun fair-like celebration of Morgan's highly anticipated LemonAid Stand launch!

This community fun event will include:

"Pay-What-You-Can" Food

LEMONADE!

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream

Puppies (your leashed dog is welcome too!)

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy offering free COVID tests and vaccines

Tabby & Jacks mobile grooming with on site nail trimming

The Ugly Apple with a special coloring station

US Hockey League with a bouncy house

Live music by Alex Rosegold