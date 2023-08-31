media release: MadCity Music welcomes local cartoonist Moritz Junker for a meet-and-greet this Thursday Aug. 31st from 12-3PM! Moritz is a seventeen year old cartoonist from Madison. He is currently on issue # 7 of his comic book series "Thrills Of Mediocrity" - which documents the awkwardness of growing up at any age. We'll have all issues of his comic available for purchase!