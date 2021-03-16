ONLINE: Morning Sports Report

media release: After a year hiatus, Madison Area Sports Commission is picking up right where we had to leave off last year for the Morning Sports Report with special guest Ken Pomeroy: March Madness: Making Sense of Advanced Stats

March Madness is upon us. Upsets, advancements and broken brackets. Want to make sense of the madness? Join star statistician Ken Pomeroy for a discussion about the advanced stats used by bracketologists and bluebloods alike.

Ken Pomeroy, Advanced College Basketball Statistician, Founder of Kenpom.com and Author for The Athletic.

Moderator: Jay Wipfli, Former WISC-TV Sports Director

11:15 a.m. Networking

11:30 a.m. Program

12 p.m. Q&A

This event is hosted on Airmeet, a virtual event platform perfect for livestreaming our program and offering networking opportunities to attendees. Before the program begins, you may network in two formats – join a table and video chat with up to four others, or match at random for 1-on-1 conversations in speed networking.

You'll want to join the event on a laptop or desktop with a stable internet connection. Airmeet supports all modern browsers, but the event is best experienced on Chrome. The mobile experience is currently limited to only consumption of the live stream program, the networking features are not accessible.

If you have questions or concerns about this event, please email mascevents@madisonsports.org.