ONLINE: Morning Sports Report

media release: American Family Field: The Rebranding of a Major League Ballpark

America’s favorite pastime has returned. The smell of hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts fill the air. In Milwaukee, fans will watch the best in Major League Baseball in the newly branded American Family Field. Curious how the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Insurance became connected? Join us to find out how these two iconic brands are building an authentic relationship both inside the stadium and in the community.

Panelists

Judd Schemmel, AVP Community and Social Impact and Partnerships, American Family Insurance

Teddy Werner, Senior Vice President – Brand Experience, Milwaukee Brewers

Liz Panich, Vice President of Integrated Client Services, rEvolution

Schedule

11:15 a.m. – Networking

11:30 a.m. – Welcome & Program

12:10 p.m. – Audience Q&A

This event is hosted by Madison Area Sports Commission on Airmeet, a virtual event platform perfect for livestreaming our program and offering networking opportunities to attendees. Before the program begins, you may network in two formats – join a table and video chat with up to four others, or match at random for 1-on-1 conversations in speed networking.

You'll want to join the event on a laptop or desktop with a stable internet connection. Airmeet supports all modern browsers, but the event is best experienced on Chrome. The mobile experience is currently limited to only consumption of the live stream program; the networking features are not accessible.