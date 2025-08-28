Mortal Kombat Annihilation

× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: Schlock returns in August with MORTAL KOMBAAAAAT! This schizophrenic '90s stinker has a real fever-dream quality to it, baffling even to those familiar with every color of the MK ninja rainbow. Join us for this FREE live movie screening featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser, and Owen Joyner. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

8:30PM doors • 9PM show

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1798526497738108