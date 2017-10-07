press release: Madison's Mosaic Chamber Players will start their season Saturday, October 7, with an all-Beethoven program. We will be completing the cycle of all his string sonatas. The program is Violin Sonata in A Major op. 12/2, Violin Sonata in G Major, op. 96, and the Cello Sonata in D Major op. 102/2

The performers are Laura Burns, Violin; Wes Luke, Violin; Kyle Price, Cello; and Jess Salek, Piano.

The concert is at 7:30 at the beautiful and historic Landmark Auditorium of First Unitarian Society.Tickets are $15/$10 Seniors/$5 Students Check or cash only please.