press release: You’re Invited! Please join the WCO and other members of your community at the 2018 Mosaic Gala for an evening of music, fine food and drink from top restaurants in Madison, and a featured performance of our new Family Community Concerts program. All benefits go toward the education and community engagement programs. To learn more about the WCO’s education programs, click here.

Saturday, November 17, 2018, 6:00 – 9:30pm, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St.

Sponsor Tables (tables of 8): Platinum Sponsor | $25,000; Gold Sponsor | $10,000; Silver Sponsor | $2,500. All Platinum and Gold sponsors ($10,000+ level) will be recognized as education and community engagement sponsors for the 2018 – 2019 season. To learn more about sponsor benefits, click here.

General Admission | $100 per person

Dress: Cocktail Attire